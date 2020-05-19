Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Sberbank holds Supervisory Board meeting 19-May-2020 / 22:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. _May 19, 2020, Moscow_ - Sberbank announces the resolutions adopted by its Supervisory Board. According to the meeting results, the Supervisory Board took note of the Report on Sberbank's Performance Results for 3 Months of 2020 and Financial Performance for 4 Months of 2020; Sberbank Group Risk Report for 1Q2020; information about the status and prospects of IT development at Sberbank; the international business of Sberbank; report of Sberbank's Wealth Management Block for the year 2019 and Q1 2020; updated information on the structure of new economy companies of the Sberbank ecosystem, metrics of the Sberbank ecosystem according to the results of Q1 2020, plans of companies for Q2-Q4 2020, and midterm development plans of the Sberbank ecosystem. In compliance with the Order of the President of the Russian Federation on the extension of the time frames for convening the annual general meetings of shareholders of lending institutions with an ownership interest of the Russian Federation to the third quarter 2020, the Supervisory Board canceled its resolutions dated April 2, 2020, on convening the Annual General Meeting of Sberbank shareholders on the 2019 performance, and on the date when persons eligible for dividends are determined. Board members resolved to inform Sberbank shareholders additionally of the resolution passed by the Supervisory Board to cancel the AGM that had been scheduled for June 26, 2020, by publishing a notice in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily, on the Sberbank website (www.sberbank.com [1]), and by delivering the notice to the bank's shareholder list registrar STATUS JSC to be forwarded to nominee shareholders. Complying with Russian laws, the Supervisory Board resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting of Sberbank shareholders dedicated to the 2019 performance on September 25, 2020. The Supervisory Board resolved to hold the AGM in the form of absentee voting (without holding an in-person meeting that involves joint attendance of shareholders to discuss the issues on the agenda and take decisions on the issues put to the vote). August 31, 2020 (cutoff time), was set as the date when the list of persons entitled to take part in the AGM is to be determined (fixed). Persons entitled to participate in the AGM shall be informed on its convention at least 30 days before the AGM by publishing a notice in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily, on the website of the bank (www.sberbank.com [1]), and by delivering the notice to the bank's shareholder list registrar STATUS JSC to be forwarded to nominee shareholders in accordance with the law of the Russian Federation. Voting ballots shall be forwarded to the persons entitled to participate in the AGM at least 20 days before the AGM (ballots filing deadline) as follows: to every person on the bank's shareholder list a regular letter shall be sent, to shareholders that are customers of nominee holders the ballots and wordings of resolutions on the AGM agenda shall be forwarded to STATUS JSC for further delivery to nominee holders in accordance with the law. Persons entitled to take part in the AGM shall be allowed to complete electronic ballots online on the website at www.sberbank.com/shareholder/ [2] (using the STATUS Online. Shareholder's Online Account, or E-voting service). The Supervisory Board approved the following agenda: 1) Approval of the Annual Report for 2019 2) Distribution of profits and payment of dividends for 2019 3) Appointment of an auditor 4) Election of Supervisory Board members 5) Approval of a related-party transaction. Also, due to the AGM postponement to September 25, 2020, the Supervisory Board suggested setting October 5, 2020, as the date when persons entitled to receive dividends for 2019 shall be determined. On top of that, the decision on the size of 2019 dividend payments will be addressed additionally by the bank's Supervisory Board in August 2020. # # # *Sberbank* Alexander Baziyan Press office Tel.: +7 495 957 5721 media@sberbank.ru *Sberbank* is Russia's largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Sberbank holds almost one-third of aggregate Russian banking sector assets, it is the key lender to the national economy and the biggest deposit taker in Russia. The Government of the Russian Federation represented by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation is the principal shareholder of Sberbank owning 50% plus one voting share of the bank's authorized capital, with the remaining 50% minus one share held by domestic and international investors. Sberbank has customers in 18 countries. Sberbank has the largest distribution network in Russia with about 14,000 branches, while its international operations - subsidiary banks, branches, and chapters - include the UK, US, CIS, Central and Eastern Europe, India, China, and other countries. The bank holds general banking license No. 1481 issued by the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the Bank: www.sberbank.com [3] (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru [4]. May 19, 2020 15:00 ET (19:00 GMT)