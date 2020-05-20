

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release March figures for core machine orders, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Core machine orders are forecast to have fallen 7.1 percent on month and 9.5 percent on year after adding 2.3 percent on month and sliding 2.4 percent on year in February.



New Zealand will provide April numbers for food prices; in March, food prices were up 0.7 percent on month and 3.3 percent on year.



Australia will see April results for the leading economic index from Westpac; in March, the index dipped 0.8 percent on month.



Indonesia will release Q1 numbers for current account; in the previous three months, the current account deficit was $8.12 billion, the capital account surplus was $13 million and the financial account surplus was $12.37 billion.



Malaysia will see April figures for consumer prices; in March, consumer prices were down 1.2 percent on month and 0.2 percent on year.



Singapore will provide Q1 numbers for wholesale sales; in the previous three months, sales were up 8.5 percent on quarter and 17.4 percent on year.



The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to trim its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, to 0.50 percent from 0.75 percent.



