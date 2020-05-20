

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled RMB3.55 billion, or RMB27.12 per share. This compares with RMB2.38 billion, or RMB18.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB4.21 billion or RMB32.17 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to RMB17.06 billion from RMB14.42 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB4.21 Bln. vs. RMB3.35 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB32.17 vs. RMB25.94 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB17.06 Bln vs. RMB14.42 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken