

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Core machine orders in Japan were down a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on month in March, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 854.7 billion yen.



That beat expectations for a tumble 0.7.1 percent following the 2.3 percent increase in February.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders sank 0.7 percent - again beating forecasts for a all of 9.5 percent following the 2.3 percent drop in the previous month.



For the first quarter of 2020, core machine orders slid 0.7 percent on quarter and 1.0 percent on year. Core machine orders are now predicted to fall 0.7 percent on quarter in Q2 and 10.4 percent on year.



