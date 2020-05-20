

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Aareal Bank AG said that it entered into discussions with a select group of long-term financial investors on the sale of a significant minority stake in subsidiary Aareon AG. Aareal Bank intends to remain Aareon's majority shareholder.



Aareal Bank said it has retained Arma Partners, a consultancy specialising on the technology sector, as financial advisors.



The Management Board and Supervisory Board will decide on a possible partnership specifically on the basis of the knowledge gained in the process.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

