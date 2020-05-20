AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE UTILITIES (CU5) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE UTILITIES: Net Asset Value(s) 20-May-2020 / 05:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE UTILITIES DEALING DATE: 19/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 214.8649 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42558 CODE: CU5 ISIN: FR0010688234 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU5 Sequence No.: 64811 EQS News ID: 1051399 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2020 23:16 ET (03:16 GMT)