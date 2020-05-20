spacetravel: SpaceTravel: Using Blockchain Innovation to Revive the Tourism Industry in the Post-pandemic World

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / The travel and tourism industry is one of the largest economic sectors, reaping $8.8 trillion per year, according to The World Economic Forum (WEF), and this industry has been a significant contributor for many global economies. However, ever since the global outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the tourism, and traveling industry has been of the most affected business area. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the COVID-19 epidemic could cut 50 million jobs globally in the travel and tourism industry. Top tourism destinations and paradises on Earth now resemble ghost towns -- the virus is hitting cities hard from all over the world.

There is a bright side, however, as the experts at Tourism Economics expect a full recovery once the situation has stabilized, based on how the travel industry recuperated from past slumps. The global concern for many countries, in a pre-coronavirus environment, is that excessive numbers of tourists might not be sustainable. It may seem not easy to imagine now, but the coronavirus lockdown will end. Everyone is yearning to go out, and people want to enjoy the beauty of exploring new places.

SpaceTravel, a Singapore-based startup, aims to harness blockchain's power in its pursuit of making the global tourism seamless and cost-effective for all tourists. From its origin as a satellite and navigation technology provider to several government institutions and public sector organizations across Singapore, SpaceTravel is striving to enable travelers and tourists to have an enhanced lifestyle experience by combining the best of Navigation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), eCommerce, Augmented Reality (AR), and gamification.

SpaceTravel features a dedicated lifestyle travel app called BUBU, which enables its users to navigate, search for nearby stores, book accommodation and transport, and look for discount offers-- all in a seamless yet incentivized manner. It uses gamification to help merchants establish real connections with their consumers, getting to know their spending, and traveling habits and, in-turn offering rewards to consumers for their participation while assisting businesses to grow.

In the post-pandemic era, even when traveling is not yet possible physically, SpaceTravel allows travelers to begin their journey or relive past travel experiences from the comfort of their homes. Users can start planning for their trip and even start to order authentic souvenirs and experiences right to their doorstep. Putting the pre-purchase of the trip and reward system on the blockchain allows a transparent and fuss-free amendment experience in case of any changes to the itinerary in these times of uncertainty. Similarly, SpaceTravel also efforts to engage the merchants and consumers by giving them a gamified experience using live streaming and other social media platforms, which allows the travel experience to begin even before visitors step foot into a particular tourist spot.

Note:

SpaceTravel has recently announced listing on Biki Exchange, a top-level crypto-asset exchange. The listing event will be held on the 25th of May, 2020, whereby initial subscribers contributing to the subscription model will get a reward of 10% discount against their token purchases. Check out the project website https://spacetravel.network or the main company website i.e., https://spacetrvl.com.sg to know more about SpaceTravel and its ecosystem.

Important Links:

Project Website: https://spacetravel.network

Main Website: https://spacetrvl.com.sg

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SpaceTravel18

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/spacetravelsg

Medium: https://medium.com/@spacetrvlsg

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/spacetravel

Telegram: https://t.me/spacetravelproject



CONTACT:

Muhammad Younas

spacetrvlsg@gmail.com

SOURCE: spacetravel

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590637/SpaceTravel-Using-Blockchain-Innovation-to-Revive-the-Tourism-Industry-in-the-Post-pandemic-World