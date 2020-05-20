Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade: Employee Share Saving Plan and long-term incentive plans

Schibsted ASA has on 19 May 2020 sold 22,130 treasury B-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan. The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days.

7,714 treasury B-shares were sold to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 213.40 per B-share (the price is set according to standard procedure for the program two days after the release of Schibsted's Q1 2020 report, the closing price 08 May 2020). The transaction is related to the first enrollment window in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2020 which closed in February 2020, and based on savings made during March 2020.

4,982 treasury B-shares were sold to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 257.00 per B-share (the price is set according to standard procedure for the program two days after the release of Schibsted's Q4 2019 report, the closing price 17 Feb 2020). The transaction is related to the fourth enrollment window in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2019 which closed in September 2019, and based on savings made during October, November and December 2019.

6,906 treasury B-shares were transferred to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 221.00 per B-share (the closing price on the vesting date for the two year holding period, 07 May 2020). The transaction is related to bonus matching shares given to employees who enrolled in the Employee Share Saving Plan for Q1 2018.

2,528 treasury B-shares were transferred to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 238.80 per B-share (the closing price on the vesting date for the two year holding period, 26 Feb 2020). The transaction is related to bonus matching shares given to employees who enrolled in the Employee Share Saving Plan for Q4 2017.

For more information on the Employee Share Saving Plan please refer to the disclosure published 09 April 2014.



In addition, Schibsted ASA has granted 2,140 B-shares to key employees in connection with long-term incentive plans. The shares will be transferred to the employees during the coming days.



For more information on the long-term incentive plans, see Schibsted ASA's annual report 2019 under the section "The Board of Directors' Statement of Executive Compensation".



Shares sold and transferred to primary insider employees are disclosed in the attachment.



After these transactions, Schibsted ASA holds 3,543,657 treasury A-shares and 1,359,037 treasury B-shares.



Oslo, 20 May 2020

SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment