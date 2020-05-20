'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors 20-May-2020 / 07:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[1] on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC held a meeting on 19 May 2020. According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons. Nine members of the Board of Directors participated in voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions. The resolutions are adopted by 9 votes. Content of the resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors Regarding the first issue of the agenda: "1.1. To take into consideration the report of the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC based on the audit of the annual accounting (financial) statements of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2019 and reliability of data contained in the annual report of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2019. 1.2. To take into consideration the audit opinion based on the audit of the annual accounting (financial) statements of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2019. 1.3. To take into consideration the report of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors for 2019. 1.4. To provisionally approve the annual report of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2019. 1.5. To submit the annual accounting (financial) statements of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2019 for approval by the annual general shareholders' meeting." Regarding the second issue of the agenda: "2.1. To submit the distribution of profit and loss of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2019 for approval by the annual general shareholders' meeting. 2.2. To recommend the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC to adopt the following resolution: "To declare dividend payment: RUB 0.97 per preference share of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC, RUB 0.65 per ordinary share of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC; dividends shall be paid in accordance with the procedure recommended by the Board of Directors. To set 20 July 2020 as the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined." 2.3. To recommend the procedure of dividend payment for shares of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2019 to the annual general shareholders' meeting." Regarding the third issue of the agenda: "3. To propose "Crowe Expertiza" Limited Liability Company as the auditor of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for 2020 for approval by the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. Regarding the fourth issue of the agenda: "4.1. To approve draft resolutions for adoption by the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 4.2. To approve the form and text of ballot papers for the annual general shareholders' meeting of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. Ballot papers shall be sent to shareholders before 09 June 2020. 4.3. To approve the scope of information (materials) to be made available to persons entitled to participate in the annual general shareholders' meeting." Identifying attributes of the issuer's securities in case the agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors includes issues related to exercising the rights vested in these securities Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares. Issues state registration numbers, state registration date and international securities identification number (ISIN): ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0008926258; preference shares: 2-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003, RU0009029524. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 64839 EQS News ID: 1051467 End of Announcement EQS News Service

