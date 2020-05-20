Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Schlag auf Schlag: Pilzfirma öffnet ultramodernes Forschungslabor in Colorado
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D989 ISIN: KYG174761059 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
FORBES VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORBES VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.05.2020 | 08:04
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Forbes Ventures Plc - Appointment of Non-executive Director

Forbes Ventures Plc - Appointment of Non-executive Director

PR Newswire

London, May 19

20 May 2020

FORBES VENTURES

("Forbes" or the "Company")

Appointment of Non-executive Director

Forbes Ventures is pleased to announce that William (Bill) Riordan has been appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company.

Bill has over 30 years' experience of advising SME clients in the North West of the UK and for the last 20 years he has focused on all aspects of litigation funding and After the Event insurance. A graduate of Trinity College Dublin, Bill worked in accountancy, taxation and Investment Banking in Dublin, before moving to the UK.

Forbes believes that Bill's extensive knowledge of litigation funding and insurance will be of significant benefit to the Company as it implements its strategy focused on the securitisation of litigation funding and other assets.

The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Forbes Ventures
Peter Moss, Chairman
Rob Cooper, Chief Executive Officer
01625 568 767
020 3687 0498
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl and Allie Feuerlein
020 7469 0930

Save as set out below, there is no further information regarding William Riordan (aged 67) that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Appendix 1, Table A, paragraph 5.1.2 of the AQSE Growth Market - Rules for Issuers.

Current Directorships/PartnershipsPast Directorship/Partnerships
Airfibre Ltd
DCAL Medical Agency Limited
Populous Software Ltd

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.