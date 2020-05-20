The unique solar, wind, and battery project has been completed at Gold Fields' Agnew Gold Mine, marking Australia's largest hybrid microgrid of its kind.From pv magazine Australia. Not only the biggest but also the first one to integrate wind generation on-site, the Agnew Gold Mine microgrid project is leading the way in decarbonizing Australian mining. In favorable weather conditions, the 56 MW project delivered by distributed energy producer EDL is able to cover up to 70% of the mine's power requirements with renewable energy. After the first stage of the landmark project comprising a 23 ...

