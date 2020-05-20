EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 20, 2020 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS AVIDLY PLC: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE The subscription rights of the share issue of Avidly Plc will be traded as of May 22, 2020. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: AVIDLYU0120 ISIN code: FI4000439542 Orderbook id: 196917 Market Segment: First North Finland Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Subscription period: May 22, 2020 - June 05, 2020 Trading starts: May 22, 2020 Last trading day: June 01, 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260