

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics is set to release UK consumer and producer prices for April. Inflation is forecast to ease to 0.9 percent from 1.5 percent in March.



Ahead of these data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the currency fell against the euro, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 132.13 against the yen, 1.1889 against the franc, 1.2262 against the greenback and 0.8925 against the euro at 1:55 am ET.



