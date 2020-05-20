Technavio has been monitoring the mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors market and it is poised to grow by USD 941.58 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Awabot, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Myomo Inc., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Savioke Inc., Starship Technologies Inc., and Teradyne Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of patients with chronic diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing number of patients with chronic diseases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Healthcare
- Hospitality
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
- Product
- Autonomous Mobile Robots
- Remote-controlled Mobile Robots
Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors market report covers the following areas:
- Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors Market Size
- Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors Market Trends
- Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies focus on technology-based solutions to provide a comfortable stay for patients as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile robots market growth in healthcare and hospitality sectors during the next few years.
Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Awabot, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Myomo Inc., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Savioke Inc., Starship Technologies Inc., and Teradyne Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile robots market growth in healthcare and hospitality sectors during the next five years
- Estimation of the mobile robots market size in the healthcare and hospitality sectors and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile robots market vendors in healthcare and hospitality sectors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Autonomous mobile robots Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Remote-controlled mobile robots Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hospitality Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Awabot
- Clearpath Robotics Inc.
- Myomo Inc.
- OMRON Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Savioke Inc.
- Starship Technologies Inc.
- Teradyne Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
