

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc. (SVT.L) reported that its profit after tax for the year to 31 March 2020 dropped to 158.8 million pounds or 66.3 pence per share from 315.3 million pounds or 133.2 pence per share in the previous year.



Profit before interest and tax rose 0.9% to 568.2 million pounds from the prior year.



Underlying basic earnings per share was up 0.1% to 146.0 pence per share.



Group turnover was 1.84 billion pounds, an increase of 4.3% from last year as Regulated Water and Waste Water revenue increased by 2.4%, mainly due to the RPI-linked tariff increases and Business Services' turnover increased by 19.7%.



The Board has proposed a final ordinary dividend of 60.05 pence per share for 2019/20 compared to 56.02 pence per share paid last year. It gives a total ordinary dividend for the year of 100.08 pence compared to 93.37 pence paid in the prior year.



The final ordinary dividend is payable on 17 July 2020 to shareholders on the register at 12 June 2020.



