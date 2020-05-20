

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TKOMF.PK, TKOMY.PK) reported Wednesday that its adjusted net income for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 was 286.7 billion Japanese yen, slightly higher than last year's 280.9 billion yen, mainly due to an increase of net income at domestic life and overseas insurance subsidiaries.



The company recorded Business Unit Profits of 25.9 billion yen for the domestic non-life insurance business, up from 18.9 billion yen last year.



Business Unit Profits were 70.3 billion yen for the domestic life insurance business, down from 158.6 billion yen last year. Business Unit Profits were 179.5 billion yen for the international insurance business, up from 176.2 billion yen a year ago.



