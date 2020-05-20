Infusive Asset Management investing in brands that people know, love and buy into again and again was named Best Performing Fund in 2019 for the Equity Long/Short category at the UCITS Hedge Awards 2020.

The annual awards, hosted in London by The Hedge Fund Journal, celebrated the industry's top performing managers earlier in March.

Andrea Ruggeri, Chief Executive Officer at Infusive, accepted the award this year and said:

"Being named Best Performing Fund is an indicator of our ability to develop a highly researched and prosperous portfolio of consumer-oriented companies. I'm grateful for being recognized, and more so, for working with a team whose day to day diligence yielded a stellar performance in 2019. As we move forward in 2020, I expect us to build on last year's momentum and stay focused on our investment strategy, which we believe will perform well even in a seemingly unpredictable economy because it's centered on human emotions and psychology of the global consumer."

This achievement marks Infusive Asset Management's first UCITS award since the fund was launched in June 2016. In addition to their award winning UCITS fund, Infusive uses the same investing principles to build out their ETF (NYSE: JOYY).

Key Differentiating Factors

Focus on Consumer Happiness. Infusive's investment approach is centred on the global consumer spending patterns and products services which it considers elicit joy. They invest in top quality consumer facing companies which provide those products and services. Infusive thinks this consumption dynamic translates into high pricing power, stable sales growth and superior financial performance over time.

Diversified Holdings. With consumer happiness in mind, Infusive looks at its investment universe through categories like time-saving solutions, indulgence, entertainment, status, beauty, and health and performance.

Risk Mitigation Programme While focused on generating superior long term compounded returns through its long book, Infusive also manages shorter term market volatility through a listed derivative overlay. They mostly buy protection in rising markets, typically but not exclusively using listed options on indexes.

Low Portfolio Turnover. Infusive's investment universe is very stable over time, with its focus on high quality businesses which Infusive believes have superior long-term compounding power.

About Infusive

Infusive Asset Management is a New York London based investment manager expert in human behavior. It focuses on global brands that people are emotionally connected to and invested in. Infusive harnesses it's Consumer AlphaTM research and investment framework to locate the most rewarding investments in the space. The companies they research sell products that provide happiness to consumers and tend to be characterized by stable revenue streams reflecting consumers' repeat purchase of their products. Infusive Consumer Alpha investment strategy is accessible through its Consumer AlphaTM Global Leaders Fund (UCITS) and the Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSE: JOYY).

