Bonum Pankki Oyj: Bonum Bank Plc: Bonum Bank PLC's credit ratings affirmed but the outlook is revised to negative from stable due to the coronavirus pandemic

20.5.2020 at 10:05 am
Bonum Bank PLC's credit ratings affirmed but the outlook is revised to negative from stable due to the coronavirus pandemic
S&P Global Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB/A-2' long-term and short-term issuer credit ratings of Bonum Bank PLC. However, the agency revised the outlook from stable to negative due to unprecedented challenge that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented to the economies.
Bonum Bank acts as the central credit institution for the POP Bank Group.
The S&P release dated on May 19th, 2020 is enclosed in pdf-format and it is published in www.poppankki.fi.
