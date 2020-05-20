Bonum Pankki Oyj: Bonum Bank Plc: Bonum Bank PLC's credit ratings affirmed but the outlook is revised to negative from stable due to the coronavirus pandemic

PRESS RELEASE

20.5.2020 at 10:05 am

Bonum Bank PLC's credit ratings affirmed but the outlook is revised to negative from stable due to the coronavirus pandemic

S&P Global Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB/A-2' long-term and short-term issuer credit ratings of Bonum Bank PLC. However, the agency revised the outlook from stable to negative due to unprecedented challenge that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented to the economies.

Bonum Bank acts as the central credit institution for the POP Bank Group.

The S&P release dated on May 19th, 2020 is enclosed in pdf-format and it is published in www.poppankki.fi .

Further information:

CEO Pekka Lemettinen, POP Bank Alliance Coop

Tel: +358 40 5035 411, email: pekka.lemettinen@poppankki.fi

CEO Pia Ali-Tolppa, Bonum Bank Plc

Tel: +358 50 303 1476, email: pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi

