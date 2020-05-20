Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Restoration of Trading 20-May-2020 / 08:12 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been restored to trading on AQSE Growth market with effect from 8:02am 20/05/2020 following the release of the company announcement. Lombard Capital plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: LCAP ISIN: GB00BSQXQ119 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 64867 EQS News ID: 1051581 End of Announcement EQS News Service

