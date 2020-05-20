Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank's purchases of Commercial Paper

|Auction date
|200520
|Requested volume, SEK mln
|4,000
|Credit rating class
|1
|Term
|3M
|Requested volume, SEK mln
|1,000 +/-
|Fixed purchase rate
|0.55 %
|Total bid amount, SEK mln
|0,000
|Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln
|0,000
|Percentage alloted
|100.00 %
|Number of bids
|0
|Credit rating class
|1
|Term
|6M
|Requested volume, SEK mln
|1,000 +/-
|Fixed purchase rate
|0.65 %
|Total bid amount, SEK mln
|0,000
|Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln
|0,000
|Percentage alloted
|100.00 %
|Number of bids
|0
|Credit rating class
|2
|Term
|3M
|Requested volume, SEK mln
|1,000 +/-
|Fixed purchase rate
|0.85 %
|Total bid amount, SEK mln
|150
|Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln
|150
|Percentage alloted
|100.00 %
|Number of bids
|1
|Credit rating class
|2
|Term
|6M
|Requested volume, SEK mln
|1,000 +/-
|Fixed purchase rate
|0.95 %
|Total bid amount, SEK mln
|0,000
|Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln
|0,000
|Percentage alloted
|100.00 %
|Number of bids
|0
