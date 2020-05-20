As the spread of the coronavirus eases, companies around the world are looking for ways to resume business operations in a safe and secure manner. Adhering to the minimum physical distance guidelines between employees plays a key role. To make this possible, KINEXON, a global leader in highly-precise real-time localization, is launching an innovative solution: KINEXON SafeZone. The core element is a wristband that actively warns the user as soon as the minimum physical distance to another person is compromised. With optional software, companies can also trace chains of infection and take strategic action. KINEXON SafeZone is immediately available as a plug-and-play solution with no infrastructure required even for large industrial companies. Other advantages include highly-accurate real-time precision, strong data protection and fast scaling options.

"We want to help customers secure jobs and protect the health of their employees. SafeZone is the first digital solution for the mass market that actively reduces infections. Instead of complete quarantines, which ultimately means a standstill in the company, we enable prevention strategies by maintaining minimum distances and precisely tracing infection chains.", said Dr. Alexander Hüttenbrink, co-founder and managing director of KINEXON.

KINEXON SafeZone overview

Basic version for real-time warning:

The basic version consists of the KINEXON SafeTag, a wearable with an ultra-precise sensor for reliable distance measurement. The sensor warns in real time, audibly as well as visually, as soon as the physical distance has been compromised and the contact duration exceeds a specified time. It can be worn flexibly and comfortably.

Extended version for data protection compliant tracking of contact chains:

The wearable can be extended by software. This enables the storage of relevant data relating to critical contact events and allows for analysis, which is compliant with data protection regulations. In the event of a positive infection report, potential cases of infection can quickly be identified using the relevant sensor IDs. KINEXON does not process any personal data.

"The solution is applicable for all places where people are around from factories to offices", says Dr. Oliver Trinchera, co-founder and managing director of KINEXON. "We offer digital protection that is superior to analog, and at lower cost. While a qualitative mask costs 90 cents to one euro per day and employee, the SafeTag costs 60 to 90 cents per day".

More information: https://kinexon.com/safezone

