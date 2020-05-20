Scalable system based on solution from BookingLab and JRNI

Long time partners, BookingLab, a solutions provider for the delivery of tailored customer journeys for bookings, transport, and geospatial development, and JRNI, a leading SaaS scheduling platform designed to optimize the customer journey through powerful personalized experiences both in-person and remotely, have collaborated on a solution to support the reopening of the West Berkshire Council's Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs).

With government guidance allowing the reopening of essential recycling centres, West Berkshire has opened two centres with the support of a booking system. Designed to manage traffic, encourage social distancing and discourage unscheduled or unnecessary visits, the centres are managing any waste that cannot be stored at home due to safety concerns by appointment only.

The Council has leveraged JRNI Forward, a product suite designed to help businesses return to business as usual in the wake of the pandemic. Specifically, they are using Appointments which offers community members the ability to set up specific times to visit the recycling centre. By using Appointments, the council can manage the flow of traffic into the site.

"In line with Government guidance, the decision to reopen the recycling sites has been a priority for the Council. Staff at the recycling sites will ensure that social distancing guidelines of keeping at least 2 metres apart are adhered to. Therefore we urge all visitors to please be patient and leave plenty of time for their visit," said Councillor Steve Ardagh-Walter, Executive Member for the Environment at West Berkshire Council. "With the reopening of both sites, it means that anyone with accumulated waste that cannot safely be stored can now dispose of it properly. Please remember to only use the sites if you have a valid booking."

Upon going live on 13 May, the system managed 5,400 bookings in its first week. The site for citizens to use is here: https://citizen.westberks.gov.uk/clickandtip.

The solution was built for West Berkshire Council by BookingLab based on technology from JRNI. "We're excited to be able to support the digital transformation of the centres in accordance with government guidelines," said Chad Duggan, founder and managing director of BookingLab. "In collaboration with JRNI we were able to get the project up and running."

"The demand for pre-arranged bookings is so pronounced within the current environment," said John Federman, CEO of JRNI. "We're thrilled to be part of this project with BookingLab and look forward to providing similar services across the UK."

About BookingLab

bookinglab was founded in early 2019 with the goal to deliver exceptional customer experiences with online bookings. Based in Birmingham, we specialise in implementing and integrating the JRNI platform, supporting all types of organisations across the UK. Our culture and values are at the heart of what we do, we pride ourselves on the value we deliver, our speed, collaboration and working style.

About JRNI:

JRNI is designed to facilitate powerful personalized experiences that increase conversion and revenue, customer loyalty, and lifetime value, both in person and remotely. Forward-thinking companies rely on JRNI's scheduling platform to deliver personal actions across touchpoints appointments, events, queuing and optimize resources to deliver superior quality experiences. Our newest suite of services work to support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more, visit www.jrni.com.

