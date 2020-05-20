Technavio has been monitoring the surgical scalpel market and it is poised to grow by USD 105.29 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aspen Surgical Products Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Cincinnati Surgical Co. Inc., Danaher Corp., Kai Corp., Merit Medical Systems Inc., pfm medical ag, Swann Morton Ltd., and Troge Medical GmbH are some of the major market participants. The increase in volume of surgeries will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increase in volume of surgeries has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Surgical Scalpel Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Surgical Scalpel Market is segmented as below:

Product Reusable Surgical Scalpels Disposable Surgical Scalpels

Geography North America Europe Asia ROW

Application General Surgeries Bariatric Surgeries Cardiovascular Surgeries Orthopedic Surgeries Others

End-user Hospitals ASCs Others



Surgical Scalpel Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our surgical scalpel market report covers the following areas:

Surgical Scalpel Market Size

Surgical Scalpel Market Trends

Surgical Scalpel Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing demand for disposable surgical scalpels as one of the prime reasons driving the surgical scalpel market growth during the next few years.

Surgical Scalpel Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the surgical scalpel market, including some of the vendors such as Aspen Surgical Products Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Cincinnati Surgical Co. Inc., Danaher Corp., Kai Corp., Merit Medical Systems Inc., pfm medical ag, Swann Morton Ltd., and Troge Medical GmbH. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the surgical scalpel market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Surgical Scalpel Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist surgical scalpel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the surgical scalpel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the surgical scalpel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of surgical scalpel market vendors

