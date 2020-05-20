New Cognita Podcast: Leading Educationalist Predicts Transformation in Education After Coronavirus

MILTON KEYNES, England, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest podcast from global schools group Cognita, education expert and former CEO of the Education Endowment Foundation Sir Kevan Collins gives his views on how education will look and feel after lockdown.

With students in countries such as Vietnam, Switzerland and China starting to return to school and the UK Government announcing a phased return in June, the focus has started to move towards how educators can adapt to life in the classroom again. This lockdown period has proved to be challenging for many in education but there is an opportunity to instigate positive change from the experience.

Sir Kevan says, "I think you're going to see a much more 'test and learn' culture in education, run and directed by teachers themselves. And I think you could even move to simulated classrooms where people can test out what they're doing, vary their teaching...so I'm hoping you'll see a much more dynamic and exciting way of thinking about teacher development."

The fortnightly 'Challenging Education' podcast, hosted by Cognita's Group Education Director Simon Camby and Group Wellbeing Director Beth Kerr, explores the latest thinking on key issues facing global education.

