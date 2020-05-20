The world's solar superpower saw the amount of new capacity added in the first three months of the year fall 24% from the same period of 2019 as 1.75 TWh of solar electricity was curtailed, but the National Energy Administration expects both statistics to improve as China exits the public health crisis.China added 3.95 GW of new solar generation capacity in the first quarter despite the ravages of the Covid-19 crisis in the country. The quarterly energy report released by the National Energy Administration (NEA) revealed a year-on-year fall in new solar capacity of 24% with 2.23 GW of new large ...

