Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders AND International Publishers NV

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands - 20 May 2020 - The Management Board and the Supervisory Board are pleased to report that all agenda items of the annual General Meeting of Shareholders held yesterday have been approved or adopted by the shareholders in accordance with the proposal.

In the meeting, a total of 1.731.195 shares were registered to vote, which equates to 45,97% of the total outstanding shares.

The voting results per agenda topic were as follows:







Nr. Agenda topic In favour Against Abstention 6 Annual Accounts 2019 6a Proposal to adopt the financial statements 99,9% 0,1% 0,0% 6b Policy on result allocation (discussion item) N/A N/A N/A 6c Proposal to not to issue a dividend over 2019 100,0% 0,0% 0,0% 6d Corporate Governance (discussion item) N/A N/A N/A 6e Proposal give discharge to the members of the Board of Management (voting item) 100,0% 0,0% 0,0% 6f Proposal give discharge to the members of the Supervisory Board (voting item) 100,0% 0,0% 0,0% 7 Proposal to Authorize: 7a Grant Management Board authority to Nominate a Statutory Auditor 99,9% 0,1% 0,0% 7b Approval to grant right to issue up to 20% additional shares 99,9% 0,1% 0,0% 7c Extension to grant, limit or exclude priority rights 99,9% 0,1% 0,0% 8 Approval of the convertible loan and the issuance of the conversion right 100,0% 0,0% 0,0% 9 Re-appoint Mr. B.J. Glick as member of the Supervisory Board 100,0% 0,0% 0,0% 10 Appoint Mr. I. Vleeschouwers as member of the Management Board and CFO 100,0% 0,0% 0,0%

