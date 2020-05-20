New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2020) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI"), an emerging leader in the development and sale of CBD consumables, digital content management and online ad monetization technology today announced the completion of the Numuni acquisition, from online ad entrepreneur, Robert Reynolds.





The Global PC market, encompassing residential and commercial, is estimated to reach 251 million units in 2021 with total IT spending of $4 trillion. The US shipments for Q1 2020 were 11 million units. That is an almost unimaginable amount of computational power, most of which goes unused.

What is Numuni? ( https://numuni.io/ )

Numuni is a powerful monetization platform developed for digital media publishers, software providers, and online games. It enables the privacy-friendly monetization of users' spare computer processing power, incentivizing participation through premium digital media content distribution. Numuni is a revolutionary solution to the increasing impotence of traditional digital advertising strategies. Freed resources are pooled to form a distributed supercomputer that can mine cryptocurrency, run scientific simulations, train AIs, perform 3D rendering, and undertake many more tasks.

Numuni's modern GPU (graphical processing unit) network was designed from the ground up for massive parallel processing. Companies can remove the costly CPU performance constraints and take full advantage of unused GPU resources across the Numuni distributed network.

Per installation revenue estimates based on the over 6,000 beta tester installations and discussions with the Top 50 Global Websites put the figure at an ongoing $2 per month.

Robert Reynolds, CEO of Numuni, discussed the following in a recent podcast:

-His background through launching and ultimately selling of CPA Lead ($120m+ rev company, was Top 40th fastest growing company in the US)

-Numuni filling a growing industry need as ad revenue slows

-Monetization of the internet without ad flooding

-Building a distributed super computer using a websites' existing user base

-3D rendering, complex data processing, cryptocurrency mining and more

Podcast link Anchor.FM: https://anchor.fm/stock-market-podcast

How does Numuni work?

The Numuni solution is advertised in key locations around the partner website. When members or visitors of the site click on the Numuni ad they are presented with the Numuni platform solution and an opportunity for them to share the unused portion of their PCs processing power to earn income or rewards while their machine is on. Partner websites may offer 'ad-free', 'reduced-ad', 'exclusive access' and more in return for installation of the Numuni platform.

Numuni CEO Robert Reynolds said "we here at our team at Numuni are so excited to be a part of the Sun Kissed vision. The success of our beta testing phase and move to an official launch has driven a significant increase in interest from ad partners, distributed computing resource clients, as well as consumers looking to benefit from the Numuni monetization platform."

"Completion of the Numuni acquisition enhances Sun Kissed's business model of targeted acquisitions. The Numuni platform could be applied by researchers, such as is needed with COVID-19 vaccine development, among many other uses. This is a game changer for the online ad revenue industry and the distributed computing sector." commented Carl Grant, CEO of Sun Kissed.

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.:

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

About Numuni:

Numuni is a technology platform that aims to disrupt the digital marketplace for paid content by making use of the vast amount of unused computing resource that personal computer desktops have. By working with the world's largest media publication companies, Numuni will tap into their user base, achieving massive distributed super computing power. This system will revolutionize the market, allowing for true, on-demand, scalable computational power for sale on the Numuni marketplace.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

