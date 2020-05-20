

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harbor Freight Tools, a privately held discount tool and equipment retailer, has recalled two types of Pittsburgh-brand jack stands over concerns that they could collapse suddenly during use.



The recall, in cooperation with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA, involves around 454,000 units of Pittsburgh Automotive 3 Ton and 6 Ton Heavy Duty Steel Jack Stands.



The affected jack stands, which were produced between 2013 and 2019, include three separate model numbers 56371, 61196, and 61197.



On the three-ton units, the number can be found on the label at the top, while on the six-ton stands, the numbers are printed in the yellow section of the label on the base.



Harbor Freight said in the NHTSA filing, 'For certain units of the Pittsburgh Automotive 3 Ton and 6 Ton Heavy Duty Steel Jack Stands there is a potential, while under load and with a shift in weight, for the pawl to disengage from the extension lifting post, allowing the stand to drop suddenly. This condition could cause serious injury for people near or under a lifted vehicle, and/or damage to property.'



The agency noted that the product quality had become inconsistent due to the aging of the tooling.



Harbor Freight has removed all affected stands that are yet to be sold from its inventory.



The Calabasas, California-based company said the affected units can be exchanged for a gift card equal to the retail price of the jack stands, once the stores reopen after lifting of the 'Shelter At Home Orders.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

