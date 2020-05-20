Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MEUD LN) Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-May-2020 / 11:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 19-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 140.4785 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12095716 CODE: MEUD LN ISIN: LU0908500753 ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUD LN Sequence No.: 64918 EQS News ID: 1051783 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2020 05:22 ET (09:22 GMT)