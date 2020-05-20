Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-May-2020 / 11:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 8.8824 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29157170 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 64977 EQS News ID: 1051909 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 20, 2020 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)