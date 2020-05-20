Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (100H LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-May-2020 / 11:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 111.5156 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22350 CODE: 100H LN ISIN: LU1650492504 ISIN: LU1650492504 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100H LN Sequence No.: 64979 EQS News ID: 1051915 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2020 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)