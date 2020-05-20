Quarterly new additions were 15% lower than in the October-to-December window. The France Territoire Solaire thinktank said the lower volumes could be explained by the initial impact of the coronavirus crisis.From pv magazine France. France added 176 MW of new solar on the mainland in the first three months of the year, according to the 34th edition of the Observatory of photovoltaic solar energy report published by thinktank France Territoire Solaire. A quarter marked by the arrival of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the nation saw the new-solar generation capacity figure fall from the previous three-month ...

