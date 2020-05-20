Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-May-2020 / 11:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 33.468 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17891614 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 65009 EQS News ID: 1051985 End of Announcement EQS News Service

