Lyxor Inverse US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (UINE LN) Lyxor Inverse US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-May-2020 / 11:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Inverse US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 111.2075 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 100500 CODE: UINE LN ISIN: LU1879532940 ISIN: LU1879532940 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UINE LN Sequence No.: 65014 EQS News ID: 1051995 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2020 05:34 ET (09:34 GMT)