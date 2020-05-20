Snus Market Size Worth $3.70 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 5.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global snus market size is expected to reach USD 3.70 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of snus in order to promote less harmful tobacco products is a major factor promoting the market growth.

For instance, in March 2020, TOBACCO harm reduction advocates launched an Asia-wide education and information campaign and urged the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Department of Health (DOH) to promote the use of safer smoke-free alternatives. The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) aims to curb the smoking epidemic in Asia Pacific and inform smokers about the existence of safer alternatives, including snus.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on product, the portion segment was valued at USD 2.01 billion in 2019. The new generation product has gained popularity owing to the ease of use it offers to its consumers in contrast to the loose snus as well as other tobacco products

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for more than 55% share of the global revenue in 2019. This is attributed to increasing penetration of the product owing to growing demand for less harmful tobacco products in countries, such as China , South Korea , and Japan

Middle East and Africa is expected to be the fastest growing market in the years to come owing to improvement in economic indicators in African countries, including Nigeria , Kenya , and Ethiopia .

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Snus Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Loose, Portion (Original, White)), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/snus-market

Growing preference for products has stimulated manufacturers to launch new products. For instance, in July 2019, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. launched velo, a tobacco free snus product, which contains nicotine extracted from tobacco plants. The company expects that the product will attract a large set of consumers owing to the convenience, flavor, and enjoyable experience it offers. The product is a part of company's "modern oral portfolio".

Similarly, in April 2020, Swedish Match announced its expansion in seven additional U.S. markets with its General Swedish snus. The product is available at convenience stores and tobacco outlets across New York, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Denver, Nashville, and Ohio. The product is available in two flavors, including Nordic Mint and Classic Blend. These markets experience serious smoking restrictions, and thus is expected to open new avenues for snus products. The product is expected to fulfil consumers' demand for discrete, satisfying alternatives to traditional smokeless tobacco and cigarettes. Furthermore, in May 2018, NZ Smokeless Tobacco Co. launched NZ SNUS. The company sells the products through its online platform.

Grand View Research has segmented the global snus market on the basis of product and region:

Snus Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Loose



Portion



Original





White





Others

Snus Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Sweden





Russia





Norway



Asia Pacific



India





Indonesia





Bangladesh



Central & South America



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Snus Market:

Swedish Match AB



British American Tobacco



Altria Group, Inc.



AG Snus



Burger Söhne Sweden AB



Dacapo Silver AB



Fiedler & Lundgren



GN Tobacco



Gordito Oü



Gotlandssnus



Nordic Snus AB



Skruf Snus

