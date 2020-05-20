SINGAPORE, May 20, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - OmniSci, the pioneer in accelerated analytics, announced today that the company posted its highest-ever revenue for a quarter, closing deals with major new customers, strengthening key partnerships, and expanding the company's global reach. OmniSci's strong Q1 performance provides significant momentum for Q2 and beyond.Following the company's expansion into Europe last year, in April, OmniSci expanded into Asia to meet growing global demand for its analytics capabilities. The company brought Joseph (Joe) Lee on board as VP of Global Sales and welcomed Herfini Haryono, former CTIO at PT Telkomsel and CIO at Indosat Ooredoo in Indonesia, to the team as VP of Industry Verticals. These experienced executives and their teams have already signed the first customers in the region and are providing local support to new and existing customers.The company's revenue growth was fueled by major wins with new and expansion customers, including Procter & Gamble, HERE Technologies and the utility company Avangrid. OmniSci also announced a deeper partnership with Z by HP to accelerate data-driven workflows and make the Z8 - the world's most powerful workstation - even more appealing by offering it preloaded with the OmniSci platform, giving data scientists instant access to unprecedented analytics power."It's been incredible to see how leading organizations in both the commercial and public sectors are adopting our platform to gain an analytical edge," added OmniSci CEO and Co-Founder Todd Mostak. "Whether in telco, retail and CPG, utilities, or government, our customers need speed-of-thought answers from ever-growing volumes of data. The OmniSci accelerated analytics platform empowers them to leverage all of that data with unprecedented agility, and to make better, more timely business decisions than ever possible with legacy tools. We see a tremendous opportunity ahead to expand the market's idea of what is possible when it comes to analytics, and in the process, help build a more data-driven world.""OmniSci's mission - to make analytics instant, powerful, and effortless for everyone - has never been more relevant. These results show that their technology is meeting that goal," said Kristina Serafim, Managing Director, Verizon Ventures. "As one of our portfolio companies, we support OmniSci's mission to find insights in data at the heart of the most pressing challenges."In OmniSci's first quarter, the company also engaged in the public fight against COVID-19, providing their platform to research teams across the country through the OmniSci for Good program. Every federal, state and local government is working to cope with COVID-19 and the massive amounts of data involved, and OmniSci helps these organizations make smarter, data driven decisions. Working closely with data partners including X-Mode, SafeGraph, and Veraset, OmniSci showcased through blogs and videos how data can be used to address the core challenges of the next phase of the COVID-19 fight, including hotspot detection, social distancing, and logistics.Demand within OmniSci's community of developers, researchers and users also grew in the first quarter. When the virus outbreak made in-person events and conferences unsafe, the OmniSci team pulled together two virtual summits on short notice, to keep their active community well connected. These virtual events included dozens of hours of fresh content, and were attended by more than 1,000 people. The next virtual summit is scheduled for May 19-20, 2020, featuring more new demos, webinars and on-demand sessions."OmniSci is growing quickly and globally by delivering strong business outcomes for our clients," said Joe Lee. "We are committed to continuing to bring the best solution and support to our clients while we continue our global expansion. We have a unique solution for interactive geospatial analytics that is very valuable in the telecommunications industry, and plugs a significant gap in current big data environments."About OmniSciOmniSci is the pioneer in accelerated analytics. The OmniSci platform is used in business and government to find insights in data beyond the limits of mainstream analytics tools. Harnessing the massive parallelism of modern CPU and GPU hardware, the platform is available in the cloud and on-premise. OmniSci originated from research at Harvard and MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). OmniSci is funded by GV, In-Q-Tel, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), NVIDIA, Tiger Global Management, Vanedge Capital and Verizon Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about OmniSci at www.omnisci.com.Source: OmniSciCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.