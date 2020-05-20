Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Neuer Boom Sektor schlägt alles! BREAKING NEWS für diese Pilz-Granate!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.05.2020 | 12:22
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 20

Baring Emerging Europe PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 19 May 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 19 May 2020 719.64 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 711.90 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

20 May 2020
Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.