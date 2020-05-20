Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 20
|Baring Emerging Europe PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 19 May 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 19 May 2020 719.64 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 711.90 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
20 May 2020
Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken