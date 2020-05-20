Rapid expansion following merger of Payment Cloud Technologies and Tuxedo Money Solutions to be supported by Finance Forward 365 and Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop

Lanware is to provide its Finance Forward 365 and Windows Virtual Desktop service to financial technology leader Omnio Group, who is developing a network of digital financial services products to target banks and non-banks via its secure, cloud-based digital banking platform.

Finance Forward 365 will give Omnio the latest modern workplace technology from Microsoft and a managed Virtual Desktop experience hosted in the Azure cloud. With the pre-packaged service Omnio can easily transition users onto the single platform within a very short time frame, ensuring staff are instantly and securely up and running on any device, anywhere and via any connection. The service has already delivered benefits as the entire Omnio Group is working remotely due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Omnio needed an IT partner that is experienced and highly responsive to support its rapid and ambitious expansion plans, as it combines resources from its merger between Payment Cloud Technologies and Tuxedo Money Solutions, providing the scale and international reach to compete in an expanding digital banking market.

The pay-as-you-go managed service will ensure the business can operate and retain secure and continual access to its core technology around the clock as it focuses on delivering a modular end-to-end solution for banks and non-banks via its platform-as-a-service (PaaS), supported by Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services.

Simon Bowden, COO, Omnio says, "I had confidence in Lanware's track record of successfully delivering managed services to Tuxedo Money Solutions for over 15 years. Their responsiveness, experience and understanding of our business which, when combined with their Finance Forward 365 managed service, gives us the agility and flexibility in our corporate IT as we expand our global financial services platform".

Henry Duncombe, MD, Lanware continues, "Having worked with Tuxedo Money Solutions for over a decade, we are delighted to be partnering with Omnio Group, a global fintech specialist that is playing a leading role in the digital banking revolution".

