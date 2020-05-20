Production is set to start in the first quarter of next year at the planned fab in Greiz, Thuringia. The facility will manufacture 370 W panels featuring half cells, large wafers and nine busbars.From pv magazine Germany. German solar module manufacturer Solarwelt GmbH is opening a 400 MW panel factory in Langenwetzendorf, in the eastern German region of Thuringia. Production will begin in early 2021, according to a statement released by German panel maker Heckert Solar, which is also owned by the Trinkerl family. "We can hardly wait to start up production in Langenwetzendorf and fill Solarwelt ...

