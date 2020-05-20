

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $284 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $795 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $19.62 billion from $17.63 billion last year.



Target Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.59 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q1): $19.62 Bln vs. $17.63 Bln last year.



