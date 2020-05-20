Partnership will enable faster digital transformation for telecommunications companies

Openet, a leader in the supply of digital BSS, and Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription- and usage-based revenue, today announced a partnership bringing together Openet's charging and data management solutions and Aria's cloud- based billing and monetization platform to service telecommunications companies and other digital service providers.

Sophisticated usage-based billing models have been widely adopted by digital service providers across a wide range of industries, including telecommunications, media and utilities. The demand for platforms that support these business models will increase with the transition to 5G. The Aria and Openet partnership offers the first end-to-end, cloud-based, carrier-grade solution for companies looking to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

"Innovative enterprises continue to evolve how they price and monetize digital services to generate new recurring revenue opportunities and attract new customers," said Tom Dibble, President and CEO, Aria Systems. "Together with Openet, we offer digital service providers a highly performant and scalable cloud solution with real-time rating, charging and billing capabilities that provide the flexibility needed to quickly bring new services to market."

Subscription pricing and recurring revenue models have become the standard way of doing business within many industries. As companies add more usage-based services to their product portfolios, the need for flexible and agile ways of pricing, bundling, charging and billing continues to grow.

"We're very excited about the partnership with Aria, as both companies provide a best-of-breed, open systems approach to deploying solutions," said Niall Norton, CEO, Openet. "We are already working together to service joint clients in Asia, and we have integrated our systems, making the joint offer seamless."

About Aria Systems

Aria Systems' cloud-based monetization platform is the analysts' choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Allstate, Comcast, Subaru and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription- and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.

About Openet

Headquartered in Ireland with operations across the globe, Openet is the leading independent software and services provider to communications companies. Our deep domain expertise and understanding of complex systems, underpinned by the tenacity and determination of our people, enable us to radically transform how our customers do business, providing best in class digital and 5G business support systems.

In an industry where the only constant is change, our open and innovative technology is built for change. For the last 20 years we have helped the world's most innovative communications companies manage and monetise their business and evolve from communications companies to digital service providers. This gives our customers the power to enter new markets, open new revenue streams and increase profitability.

