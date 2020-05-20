World's Leading Crypto Payments Processor CoinPayments Announces Strategic Partnership with Shopify

CoinPayments Becomes Largest Crypto Payments Processor Available to All Shopify Merchants

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinPayments, the world's leading cryptocurrency payments processor, today announced a new strategic partnership with Shopify (NYSE:SHOP). The collaboration will bring CoinPayments' crypto payments processing platform to all Shopify merchants as both companies look to fuel wider adoption of payments in digital currencies.

This announcement follows a successful beta trial that started in 2019. Under the terms of the partnership, CoinPayments will now be a visible payment option for merchants on the Shopify platform and will make cryptocurrency transactions easier and more accessible while reducing transaction fees. Vendors will now get paid faster in any of the 1,800 cryptocurrencies supported by CoinPayments while gaining access to untapped markets globally. This partnership further enables cross-border payments, allowing merchants to eliminate the hassle of working with multiple payment processors across different jurisdictions.

"The combination of Shopify and CoinPayments is unstoppable in the payments industry," said CoinPayments CEO Jason Butcher. "By bringing our easy-to-use global crypto payments platform together with Shopify's extensive merchant base, we look forward to delivering a seamless process for anyone looking to do business using cryptocurrencies. As leaders in ecommerce and crypto payments, our combined expertise reflects the future of business transactions."

The collaboration with Shopify is just one of several expected announcements that will expand CoinPayments' simple and secure crypto payments platform to a new set of partners and merchants.

About CoinPayments

CoinPayments is the easiest, fastest and most secure way for merchants worldwide to transact in cryptocurrencies. It is the first and largest cryptocurrency payments processor with more than US $5 billion in total transactions to date, while supporting more than 1,900 coins, and is the preferred cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and eCommerce platform providers worldwide. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the Cayman Islands, CoinPayments is dedicated to providing clients with fast, secure and user-friendly crypto payment APIs, shopping cart plugins, digital wallets, and a host of other solutions supporting cryptocurrency payment applications. Learn more at: https://www.coinpayments.net/.

About Shopify

Shopify is a leading global commerce company, providing trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify powers over one million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, PepsiCo, Staples and many more. For more information, visit www.shopify.com .

Media Contact: John Cook, Rally Point Media Strategies, john@rallypointms.com | +1.585.737.7546