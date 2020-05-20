Softwatch Delivers Remote Workforce Productivity Monitoring Solution, while Maintaining Employee Privacy

Softwatch gives companies an application usage analysis tool to understand and support a work-from-home workforce during the pandemic and beyond

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / Managing a remote workforce has become a critical skill for managers during the COVID-19 shelter-at-home orders and while offices around the world remain closed. With up to half of American workers working from home, it has become imperative for management to understand how remote workers are doing their jobs while also respecting their privacy. Today, Softwatch, a leader in Application Usage Analytics, is leveraging the company's patented technology and experience in serving hundreds of enterprise customers worldwide and is introducing the Remote Productivity Monitoring (RPM) solution. The new solution provides managers with visibility into their workers' productivity by analyzing the time spent on enterprise applications, measured on a daily basis.

While some companies use 'tattleware' and others mandate always-on webcam rules and require multiple daily check-ins to track employee work hours, Softwatch RPM does not review everything an employee does throughout the day. Instead, it collects and analyzes the time workers spend on a pre-selected collection of relevant enterprise applications so managers can monitor usage and obtain initial insights on potential rightsizing opportunities for such applications.

"There have been studies and reports since the pandemic started that remote workers are experiencing higher stress levels and exhaustion as they feel they are being very closely watched by their managers," said Dror Leshem, CEO, Softwatch. "We are looking to help organizations gather important data yet establish a culture of trust by focusing only on defined enterprise productivity applications determined by the employer."

RPM is a SaaS solution and works with offline, online and hybrid applications. The software comes pre-configured to monitor the most frequently used enterprise applications and can also be customized to meet the needs of an organization (for example Salesforce, home developed applications, SAP, etc.).

Pre-configured applications include:

Productivity suites (G Suite, MS Office, Microsoft 365)

Online conferencing

Cloud Storage

Softwatch's RPM solution provides the flexibility for management to change the initial applications' configuration, selecting or deselecting the applications that are most important.

The RPM analysis will remain important even as companies start to return to offices. According to a Gartner Group analysis, once the pandemic is over at least 48 percent of employees will work remotely at least part of the time, as compared to 30 percent before the coronavirus hit. And going forward, according to another Gartner report, 74 percent of CFOs plan to increase remote work rather than having everyone return to an office.

"This solution gives excellent insights both from the perspective of what applications are being most used as well as what individual employees are spending their time on, while respecting their privacy," said Leshem. "Given what we understand about the coming trends of work, remote working will remain when the pandemic is finally over and it is going to remain very important that managers know how their remote workforce is getting things done."

