

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) said the company is sticking to its financial targets for 2022 which it announced last year. Also, the company continues to expect to reduce adjusted costs to 17 billion euros for 2022, from 21.5 billion euros last year.



The company noted that it comfortably achieved or surpassed its capital target and leverage ratio target for 2019.



At 12.8 percent, Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio, as at March 31, was about 240 basis points higher than the regulatory minimum requirement of 10.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

