BuyBSV.com Expands to India, Hong Kong, Iowa and Arizona

LONDON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As more exchanges list Bitcoin SV (BSV), more projects are built on the BSV chain and more people want to buy BSV, because it is one of the best performing assets of the last 12 months, BuySV.com further expands its geographical availability.

BuyBSV has now added two more US states, Iowa and Arizona and two new country markets in India and Hong Kong on the continual expansion plan. The service BuyBSV.com, as the name suggests, allows customers to buy BSV with VISA or MasterCard and is already open for business in most of Europe, USA, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Turkey, Australia and New Zealand.

This recent global expansion is additional to Canada and countries in Europe, namely, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Romania and the United Kingdom.

Editors' Notes:

This is a joint effort between virtual currency trading platform Coinify and CoinGeek, this is a new super-simple way to buy BSV; the only coin with a blockchain that scales (now), has utility (now) and is committed to a set-in-stone protocol for developers to build on (now).

Furthermore, all CoinGeek revenues from this joint effort will go to the Bitcoin Association to help fund its work to grow the BSV ecosystem. For more on BSV, visit BitcoinSV.com