Mittwoch, 20.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
20.05.2020 | 13:16
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 18

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 19-May-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                         435.72p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                       435.78p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---
