The "Homecare and Supported Living UK Market Report 3ed" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The third edition of the much respected report on the UK homecare and supported living market, is essential reading for anyone involved in this fragmented and growing market. This includes investors, advisors and providers as well as commissioners of these services for which independent providers predominate.

Covering the market as it was in 2019, the report was completed in March 2020, just as the UK was going into lockdown because of Coronavirus. The report, therefore, provides a helpful summary of the state of play just before it experienced the impact of Covid-19 both operationally and economically and is a valuable tool for understanding the underlying dynamics of the sector.

New in this year's report is data on the number of people being looked after by each registered homecare service, as recorded by the CQC on the day of inspection. Market concentration, defined as the market share held by the four largest providers, stood at just over 9% in this market worth 9.5 billion in 2018/19.

Key challenges for the market continue to include staff retention and turnover. The report asks what impact the Coronavirus will have on a workforce which is largely paid only just above the National Living Wage but who will be putting themselves in harm's way throughout the crisis. Will measures to deal with staffing issues be accelerated or stymied as a result of the economic impact of the Coronavirus?

This influential report provides an indispensable update on the current state of this market which supports some 1 million people across the UK at a time when the role of the people working in it has never been so important.

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET

2. POLITICS AND REGULATION

3. PAYORS

4. MAJOR PROVIDERS

4.1 Market structure homecare and supported living

4.2 Market structure clinical homecare

4.3 Profiles of major operators

4.3.1 Achieve Together (formerly The Regard Group and CMG)

4.3.2 Active Assistance Group

4.3.3 Affinity Trust

4.3.4 Age UK

4.3.5 Agincare Group Ltd

4.3.6 Alcura UK Ltd

4.3.7 Alina Homecare

4.3.8 Allied Healthcare

4.3.9 Alzheimer's Society

4.3.10 Alternative Futures

4.3.11 Amcare Ltd

4.3.12 Anchor Hanover

4.3.13 Apex Prime Care Ltd

4.3.14 Appello

4.3.15 Ark Home Healthcare

4.3.16 Aspirations

4.3.17 Audley Group Ltd

4.3.18 Baywater Healthcare

4.3.19 Berkeley Home Health

4.3.20 Bluebird Care

4.3.21 British Red Cross

4.3.22 Brunelcare

4.3.23 Calea UK Ltd

4.3.24 Care UK

4.3.25 CareTech

4.3.26 Carewatch

4.3.27 Centra Group

4.3.28 Cera Care

4.3.29 Choice Care Group

4.3.30 Choice Support

4.3.31 City County Healthcare Group

4.3.32 Clece Care Services

4.3.33 Community Integrated Care

4.3.34 Complete Care Group

4.3.35 Creative Support Ltd

4.3.36 Dimensions

4.3.37 Direct Health Group Ltd

4.3.38 Eden Futures

4.3.39 Future Directions CIC

4.3.40 The Good Care Group

4.3.41 Grosvenor Health and Social Care

4.3.42 HCRG (aka CRG)

4.3.43 Healthcare at Home Ltd

4.3.44 Healthcare Homes

4.3.45 Helping Hands

4.3.46 Hft

4.3.47 Home Instead Senior Care

4.3.48 Housing 21

4.3.49 Independent Clinical Services Group

4.3.50 Interserve Healthcare Ltd

4.3.51 Leonard Cheshire Disability

4.3.52 Lifeways Group

4.3.53 Lloyds Pharmacy Clinical Homecare Ltd

4.3.54 Marie Curie Cancer Care

4.3.55 Mears Care Division

4.3.56 Mencap

4.3.57 MiHomecare Ltd

4.3.58 Nurse Plus

4.3.59 Prestige Nursing Care

4.3.60 PrimeLife

4.3.61 Radis Community Care

4.3.62 Sanctuary Group

4.3.63 Somerset Care Ltd

4.3.64 Springfield Homecare Services Ltd

4.3.65 TBS GB Telematic Biomedical Service Ltd

4.3.66 Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd

4.3.67 Turning Point

4.3.68 Voyage Care

4.3.69 Westminster Homecare Ltd

4.3.70 Your Life Management Services Ltd

5. INVESTORS

6. MARKET POTENTIAL

