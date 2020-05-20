

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence improved slightly in May, mainly due to households' better assessment of the personal financial situation and an increased desire to buy, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index increased to -8.8 in May from -11.9 in April.



The outcome is based on responses for the entire data collection period that ran from May 1-17.



For the collection period May 1-7, the consumer confidence was -9.2, whereas the consumer confidence for the collection period 8-17 was -7.4.



The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation increased to 9.6 in May from 2.7 in the preceding month.



The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation fell to 3.3 in May from 4.0 in the prior month.



Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year increased to -9.2 in May from -21.7 in April.



The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation decreased to -36.2 from -23.1 in April. Consumers were less negative toward the big purchases in May as the index rose to -11.6 from -21.3 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

