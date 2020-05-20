

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, healthcare company McKesson Corp. (MCK) initiated adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $13.95 to $14.75 per share on revenue growth of 2 to 4 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $15.46 per share on revenue growth of 3.3 percent to $235.70 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The guidance reflects anticipated headwinds in fiscal 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and a continuation of disciplined, efficient capital deployment, including investments in the business.



McKesson also said it expects adjusted earnings per share growth in the second half of fiscal 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

