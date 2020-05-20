Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Fact Sheet - April 2020

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69





Monthly Newsletter

20 May 2020

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited ("AJGF") has published its monthly newsletter to the end of April 2020. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170739/Atlantis_Japan_Growth_Fund_Newsletter__2020_04.pdf



For further information, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

ts236@ntrs.com

+44 (0) 1481 745736



Quaero Capital LLP

Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com

+44 (0) 20 7747 5778



Website: http://www.quaerocapital.uk/funds/atlantis-japan-growth-fund-limited





